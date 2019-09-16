Bharath, Kanwal win corporate badminton tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Bharath N from Zoron and Kanwal R from Invesco bagged the men and women singles titles respectively in the corporate badminton championship, organized by Netplay Sports at Gamepoint, Madhapur.

A total of over 290 players from 92 firms participated in nine individual events conducted over two days. The team event attracted the participation of 16 corporate firms and the Championship Cup was won by Optum which downed Deloitte 2-1.

Winners: Men: Bharath N (Zoron) bt Chaitanya C (Prospective Analytics) 30-28; Doubles: Pavan Kumar & Srikeerthi (Deloitte) bt Chaitanya C (Prospective Analytics) & Somal S (TCS) 30-20; 35+ singles: Viswanath K (TCS) bt Srikant S (Teradata) 30-23; 35+ doubles: Karan Shresth (ICICI) & Viswanath (TCS) bt Karthik K & Sathya N (Deloitte) 30-20; 45+ singles: Balaji K (United Technologies) bt Laxmi Narayana (JD Polymers) 30-18; 45+ doubles: Anil (TCS) & Ravi (Bank of America) w/o Naveen & Ravi Kiran (Max Life Insurance); Mixed doubles: Bharath (Zoron IT) & Syeda Noor (Virtusa) bt Vikram Kumar & Priya Datta (HSBC) 30-24.

Women: Singles: Kanwal R (Invesco) bt Pooja R (Deloitte) 30-29; Doubles: Harika R (Prospective Analytics) & Nikitha A (Cognizant) bt Pooja R & Sri Varnitha B (Deloitte) 30-25.

Team events: Championship Cup: Optum bt Deloitte 2-1; Challengers Cup: Accenture bt Pega Systems 2-0; Plate Cup: Novartis bt ZF India 2-0.

