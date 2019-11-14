Bharath, Varun, Teja in lead in chess championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Bharathkumar Reddy, Varun and Shanmukh Teja shared the lead with four points at the end of the fourth round of the 27th Annual YMCA Tatipalli Gopalakrishna prize money open chess championship at YMCA, Narayanaguda on Thursday.

Fourth round: Bharathkumar Reddy (4) bt K Ramu (3); Varun (4) bt A Aashish Reddy (3); Shanmukh Teja (4) bt Vishwak Sen (2); Anand Srinu (3) bt Laksh Gupta (2); Praveen Kumar B (3) bt Balakrishna A (2); Basheer Ahmed (3) bt Raghunath B (2); Santosh Kumar G (3) bt Harikrishna T (2); Shivramprasad (3) bt James (2); Jashwanth (3) bt Varshit (2); Abhiram Pranit AVK (2) bt Roshan (1); Sohan K (2) bt Ajay (1); Sriniketh (2) bt Anooj (1); Y Muralimohan (2) bt Janvi V (1); Karthik G (2) bt Srisha (1); Medha (2) bt Sachith (1); Oorja K (2) bt Sumukh Joshi (1); Adithi Surya (1) bt Lochan Malpani (0); Manvit G (1) bt Aakanksha (0); Nadeshwar (1) bt Karthik (0).

