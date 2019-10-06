Bhargav bowls SSGF Hyderabad to win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: C Bharghav (5/8) bowled an impressive spell while Asad Hussain scored a half-century to power SSGF Hyderabad under-16 team for a 13-run victory over SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri in the league stage of the Mahatma Gandhi Junior State Cricket Championship organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Sunday.

After posting 128 runs on the board with the help of Hussain’s 53-run knock, SSGF Hyderabad restricted the opposition to 115 runs in 23.4 overs with Bhargav doing the bulk of the damage.

Brief Scores: SSGF Hyderabad 128 in 23 overs (Asad Hussain 53, Y Aakash 36; Sampath 2/19) bt SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri 115 in 23.4 overs (A Sai Teja 32, Himanshu Jha 33, C Bhargav 5/8, Tanish Naidu 2/22 ).

