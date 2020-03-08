Bharosa centers in Warangal soon

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 10:14 pm

Warangal Urban: ‘Bharosa’ Centres are going to be set up under the Warangal commissionerate to help women come to us with problems, said Warangal police commissioner V Ravinder. On the occasion of International Women’s day, the Warangal Commissionerate police organised a 2K run in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Scores of students along with district officials took part in the run. Flagged off at the police commissionerate office, the run passed through Ambedkar junction, Hanamkonda bus station road, KUDA office, mission hospital and ended at the public garden. Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Chief Conservator of forests (CCF) MJ Akbar took part in the run.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said the 2K run was organised to impart confidence among the women. “Several changes have been brought in the police department for the safety and security of women in the society. The women can call the police at any time in case they are in distress. Problems faced by women are solved only by discussing with family or police but not by being silent. Soon Bharosa centres are going to be set up under the Warangal commissionerate to help women come to us with their problems,” he said.

Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said women must aim to scale new heights in their lives. Apart from providing education, the state government has been taking several steps for the security of the student, he said.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy asked the students to learn not to be dependent on others in their lives. She said women must raise their voices against the discrimination they facein the society. ACPs Jitender Reddy, Srinivas Rao, Ravindra Kumar, Ramesh, Sanjeeva, Srinivas, Inspectors Dayakar, David Raj, Ajay were present among others.

