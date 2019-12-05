Bharti Foundation to promote Ayushman Bharat

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Bharti Enterprises, announced the signing of an MoU with National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body that implements Ayushman Bharat scheme.

As per the MoU, the NHA will leverage Bharti Foundation’s reach in villages across 16 States, through its education programmes, to bolster the scheme’s objective of helping the underprivileged.

“We have always endeavoured to support the national priorities for social development, and this collaboration to bring the benefits of quality healthcare is in line with our efforts to ensure a better life for the underprivileged in rural India,” said Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation.

Bharti Foundation and NHA will conduct various community campaigns, parent meetings, rallies etc., and engage with local panchayats and other community members to sensitise the underprivileged about the objectives and benefits of Ayushman Bharat.

Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY, and NHA said the MoU would in achieving desired awareness level on the scheme across the country.

