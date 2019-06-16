Bhatti urges Jagan to skip Kaleshwaram inaugural

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Congress on Sunday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy not to attend the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka released a copy of his letter to Jagan at a press meet, in which he asked the latter to skip the inauguration. Vikramarka alleged that the Telangana government undermined the BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Irrigation Project launched by former AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy.

He said his letter comes in the wake of media reports claiming that “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasehkhar Rao is to invite you for the project inauguration”. “The Telangana government hiked the project cost from Rs 38,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore and renamed it under the guise of redesigning it. And, your presence at the inauguration will torture your father’s soul,” Vikramarka said.

The CLP leader also demanded that the Telangana government institute a judicial commission, on the lines of the AP government, to examine all tenders issued for various projects to uncover any wrongdoings. He said typically the inauguration of an irrigation project involved starting water supply to farmers. “In this case, there is no such evidence. Not even 15 per cent of the entire project works, beginning from Medigadda to the downstream Mallanna Sagar, have been completed. All this inauguration will do is to pump water from one reservoir to another,” he said.