Bhatti wants reverse tendering method in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Appreciating the Andhra Pradesh government for implementing reverse tendering method, Telangana Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the Telangana government implement the same for construction of irrigation projects in the State. He also sought a judicial committee to supervise the tendering process in the State.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Bhatti Vikramarka said reverse tendering process had saved about 12.6 per cent less expenditure for the Andhra Pradesh government. “Considering that the State government spent about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects over last five years and is expected to spend another Rs one lakh crore, we could save about Rs 28,000 crore in proportionate to savings done by the Andhra Pradesh government,” he said.

The TCLP leader also predicted that about Rs 6,000 crore could be saved from around Rs 50,000 crore spent for Mission Bhagiratha. He said the Congress party will seek a CBI investigation into the irrigation projects after gathering necessary evidence in this regard. He demanded for an in-depth investigation into the entire tendering process.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .