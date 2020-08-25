Bhavana: The Happiness Project

By | Published: 12:02 am 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: In 2014, a group of students from University of Hyderabad formed ‘Each One Teach One’, an open community with an aim at educating the children from construction workers inside the campus. The fun-filled learning process saw the support of like-minded faculties and people from outside the campus as well, benefiting around 50 children from challenging backgrounds. The ‘community’ has come a long way ever since then, as they launched their new initiative ‘Bhavana: The Happy Learning project’, coinciding with the 74th Independence Day celebrations of India.

The Project has kicked off and identified aspiring children from challenging socio-economic-financial conditions; to educate them; enabling them to chase their dreams, despite their daily hardships.

Earlier in 2015, taking their activities outside campus, Each One Teach One extended their activities in the slum areas of Lingampally in Hyderabad, managing to enroll several children from those slums in various schools.

Through ‘Bhavana’, members of Each One Teach One would rather act as a friend or a support-system in the journeys of those gifted children, aiming to turn them into independent individuals, to face life head-on in this competitive world.

Initially, the group selected a group of ten children from across the country. (States and UTs)

The core idea of ‘Bhavana’ is to develop a bond with the children, paving the way for success; instilling self-confidence to attain the happiness they deserve in their lives. Academic, Financial, Emotional and Creative support are fundamental for ensuring a bright future to these talented children and is the very idea that ‘Each One Teach One’ thrives upon!

“It’s a well-known fact that lockdown has brought many challenges to the families from humble backgrounds. Its effect on the families will have more of a pronounced effect on the children. We know that online education is still a distant dream for many children from rural and urban areas alike. The recurring complaints of domestic violence reported in several households during the lockdown period against women, children, further add to the damage. Our aim is to empower kids from such struggling backgrounds, allowing them to explore the endless opportunities in life,” says Pritten Sherpa (PhD student, JNU), a core member of Each One Teach One.

Funding

Under Bhavana, each selected kid will be entitled for Rs. 1,000 every month at least for an year. The ‘students’ have been selected by the members of Each One Teach One, on the basis of various criterions, after thorough discussions. Constant interactions are being held with the family members of the children regarding how to utilise the funds as per the needs. The expenses for funding the children are provided by the members of the community who wholeheartedly supported the cause despite challenging circumstances at present due to COVID-19. The team is also approaching like-minded people to build a reserve sum to make sure that the initiative runs smoothly after six months, when the existing caretakers can opt out. ‘Caretakers’ of the ten children, whom ‘Each One Teach One’ funds are from their own WhatsApp community ‘Eachone 2.0’.

The Caretakers will be given the freedom to continue or discontinue their contribution (Academic, Emotional, Financial) after six months. In any case ‘ET’ would strive hard to ensure at least an year-long support for the selected children. Further, when it comes to funding there are a few ‘shared supporters’ from the community where two people will be equally bearing the ‘scholarship expenses’ of one child.

“These children are from extremely challenging circumstances. Each of them have had their hardships. They aim big. We want to give them a chance to enjoy learning and to stand as a bridge to help them reach where they want. Whether ‘Bhavana’ will last or not, we will not leave our children. We will keep trying to make them happy and confident,” says Nidheesh Kumar, a founding member of Each One Teach One!

“As part of the “localisation drive” of ‘Bhavana’, we have already identified 5 eligible children from Kanjippadom, Alappuzha district of Kerala”, adds Nidheesh.

In a diverse country like India, where there are lakhs of children living in utter poverty, education is the only weapon for social mobility, for ensuring standard living and equal opportunities. Educating today’s generation is vital for a brighter future, so as to face the challenges ahead that time has in stock for the human kind. ‘Right to Education’ is a major step in building a just society with mutual respect and compassion.

With groups like ‘Each One Teach One’ being the torch bearers of ‘this’ noble cause, there is a hope ahead, with educated and healthy citizens.

The facilitators of education march on!! ..

For contributions and further details, write at [email protected] or call 9308023808.

