Bhavan’s men clinch OU carrom trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: Bhavan’s Sainikpuri men defeated MJ Engineering 2-0 to clinch the Osmania University inter-college carom tournament held at Badruka College of Arts and Commerce, Kacheguda on Sunday. Bhavan’s earlier downed OU Commerce College 2-0 to reach the final.

Meanwhile in the third place match, Matrusri Engineering College prevailed over OU Commerce College 2-1. Dr Someshwar Rao, Principal, Badruka College distributed the prizes.

Results: Final: Bhavan’s Sainkpuri College bt MJ Engineering College 2-0; Third place match: Matrusri Engineering College bt OU Commerce College 2-1; Semifinals: Bhavan’s Sainkpuri College bt OU Commerce College 2-0; MJ Enigeering College bt Matrusri Engineering College 2-0.

