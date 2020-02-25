‘Bheeshma’ ends Nithiin’s dry run

By | Published: 6:55 pm 6:57 pm

Following stupendous success of the movie Bheeshma at the box office, actor Nithiin was ecstatic as he says, “I have been waiting for four and half years now for this success. It’s a milestone in my career and a memorable one too. Everyone has been hailing my comedy and timing in the movie.

All the credit goes to director Venky Kudumula. More than me, I happened to see Venky’s struggle in the entire journey. Highs and lows in his life. More than me, the success meant lot more to him as he shut the mouths of his distractors with Bheeshma and a very emotional moment for me.

And Sagar Mahathi songs have elevated Bheeshma to a staggering height. More than the love track with Rashmika Mandanna, there has been tremendous response for the scenes with actor Sampath Raj,” said Nithiin during the success meet organised here in the city.

Hailing director Venky, ace producer Dil Raju said, “As I had already said in pre-release event, the movie is going to be a box-office hit. After the movie Chalo, Venky has bagged yet another superhit movie.

Now he is eyeing a hat-trick. A welcoming blockbuster for Nithiin. We had plans to score success with the movie Srinivasa Kalyanam, however, the movie had fallen flat. And finally Nithiin has hit a sixer with Bheeshma. And the leading lady Rashmika has been growing as an actor and a star with back-to-back movies..”

