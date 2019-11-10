Bheeshma’s dialogue video wows fans

By | Published: 9:17 pm

My love is like Vihaymalya… it can be seen but cannot be caught,” is the powerpacked dialogue by actor Nithin in his upcoming outing titled Bheeshma.

The latest video has been released by the producer Suryadevara Nagavamsy who is bankrolling the project under his banner Sithara Entertainments. The video is reported to have excited the fans of Nithin and the general audience in tandem.

The first video from Bheeshma made a huge buzz in the social media with astounding number of likes. Being overwhelmed by the enormous response, Nithin came out with posts thanking each and everybody through his official twitter handle.

Venky Kudumula, the director who crafted a fresh line of story for Nithin rejoiced over the widespread reception to the video.

“We specifically wanted to score the best gain from the first video which was released on the birthday of my idol, Trivikram sir. The big round of appreciation for our first attempt in the promotional campaign is like a great tribute to my favourite director, Trivikram sir. We thoroughly delight upon our first success. Mainly the lead pair of Nithin and Rashmika, impressed the whole lot of public. Before the video, the posters we released on the eve of Diwali also created the much needed craze for the film. Our entire crew celebrated the response for the posters and the dialogue video like another Diwali. I can vouch that, like the posters and the video, the film will also captivate the auditoriums to the fullest. A special effort has been exercised to carve out the role of Nithin in the best of the forms only to showcase his all-round abilities in handling the character that will depict a different dimension. Bheeshma as a film is the complete edition of entertainment mixed with action episodes and a fresh lease of romance,” Venky shared.

Most part of the film was shot in the surroundings of Rajahmundry recently and the balance work is being expedited in order to release the film by February 21. Bheeshma is being presented by PDV Prasad.