BHEL bans sale of cigarettes in township

Published: 12:13 am

Sangareddy: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has banned the cigarettes and tobacco-related products on the premises of BHEL township besides strictly prohibiting the public from smoking in open places. K Ram Prasad, Additional General Manager (Township Administration), has issued a circular recently while making it clear for all the business establishments being operated on the premises of the township, ahead of renewing their trade licence. He has further instructed the business establishments that they would not even allow storing of cigarettes, gutkha, and tobacco-related products in their shops. They have also banned running chit funds and money laundering businesses in the township.

The township, spread in about 800 acres, has a population of about 15,000. The township also attracts a good number of visitors every day. The weekly markets on Saturday and Wednesday also attract a number of outsiders into the town, who will also be required to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

There are a number of kirana and general stores and paan shops being run in the township. The pan shops were closed down and the kirana and general stores have stopped selling cigarettes since July 20. The AGM, Ram Prasad, said that they will impose Rs 500 fine on traders if they were found selling cigarettes or gutkha, liquor or any unpermitted goods in the township. He has further warned that they would cancel the licence if they repeat the crime for the third time. Ram Prasad said that the trader will forfeit his security deposit and the shop would be seized with immediate effect without any further notice, in the event of violation of rules.

The AGM has informed that they would initiate stern action if anyone operates chit fund or finance business on the premises of the township. Saying that they had been initiating a number of measures to keep the image of the township high, Ram Prasad said they would implement the measures without any compromise.

