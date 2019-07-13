BHEL employees protest against privatisation in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Sangareddy: Employees of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Saturday took out a bike rally protesting the Union government’s moves to privitise the public sector undertakings (PSUs). They shouted sloagans “save PSUs and save BHEL”.The rally led by BHEL workers union was taken out from the Gandhi Statue and covered all the important Junctions of BHEL township.

“To sum up, the importance of PSUs and their contribution to Indian economy cannot be gauged from the lens of quantifiable numbers alone. It’s worth to the Indian economy needs to be comprehended from its contribution to the society as well in addition to its numbers, said the Union leaders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter