BHEL employees union stages protest

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Sangareddy: BHEL Employees Union (CITU) has staged a protest demanding the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw attempt to sell 5 per cent share in BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) on the name of “offer for sale”. Addressing the employees of the BHEL, president of the union, M Kumara Swamy has said that the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Aravind Ganpat Sawant has clarified the BJP led government’s stand on disinvestment in BHEL and NTPC, responding to a question raised by CPI (M) member, KK Ragesh from Kerala during the current Parliament session.

He has further observed that the Centre is trying to weaken the PSUs and other Central government organisations which created a fear among the employees. The BHEL Employees Union would continue its protests until the Centre withdraws the proposed sale of 5 percent share. Union members, MD Basha, Tirupathi, Prabakar, Lingaraju, Ramesh, Vijay Kumar, Gopal, Tukaram, and Srinivas Rao participated in the protest programme at the main gate of the BHEL on Friday.