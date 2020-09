BHEL sets up Make in India Group

The company is floating an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting global manufacturing companies to leverage BHEL facilities

New Delhi: State-owned engineering major BHEL on Friday said it has created a new vertical ‘Make in India (MII) Business Development Group’ as part of efforts to focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat initatives.

The company is floating an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting global manufacturing companies to leverage BHEL facilities and capabilities to set up a manufacturing base in India as well as take up efforts towards indigenisation of major imports, especially in the capital goods sector.

“Going further in this direction, the company has set up a new business vertical ‘Make in India (MII) Business Development Group’ to bring complete focus on these activities,” the company said in a statement. The vertical would identify products currently being imported by the company as well as by the country, which can be developed/ manufactured by BHEL, identifying opportunities for increased in-house manufacturing in the company, and working with global OEMs for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

The company will work with global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for manufacturing items/ sub-assemblies for India as well as for exports, as per the statement.

