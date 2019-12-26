BHEL skaters win medals in national meet

By | Published: 12:18 am

Sangareddy: A Class VII girl, who is being trained at Skatenine Skating Academy at BHEL Township in Sanagreddy district, bagged two gold medals in the 57th National Roller Skating Championships-2019 held between December 15 and 23 in Visakhapatnam.

The tournament was organised under the aegis of Roller Skating Federation of India. Coach, U Vittala has said that G Sri Tulasi Tejaswari bagged gold medals in Rink-2 and Road-1 competitions in the 11 to 14 age category. The Coach further said that three students from academy also won bronze medals in their respective categories during the championships.

While Chebrolu Srivastav, a Class XI student, won bronze in 11-14 years boys category, Varanasy Srikar, a Class III boy, bagged bronze in 7 to 9 years old category. Nagabattula Jenis Valencia also won a bronze in rink-2 event in the 9 to 11-year category. The coach congratulated the children and hoped that they will achieve more laurels in the years to come.

