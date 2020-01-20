Bherunda King has an edge in Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:47 pm

Mysuru: Bherunda King from the stables of Rakesh and to be ridden by C. Umesh holds an edge over others to win the M. Govindappa Memorial Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Next Level 1, Combattant 2, Yaadein 3

2. Star Holiday 1, Pikachu 2, Everlasting Memory 3

3. Country’s Light 1, Kings Command 2, Praelector 3

4. Frosted 1, Celestar 2, Intrepid Warrior 3

5. Bherunda King 1, Garrison 2, Country Music 3

6. Tarek 1, Myfairlady 2, Kir Royale 3

7. Abhinandan 1, Thea’s Glory 2, Unimaginable 3

Day’s Best: Next Level.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.