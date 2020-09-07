Bhima Koregaon case: NIA summons Varavara Rao’s sons-in-law

While Satyanarayana is the professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Kurmanath a senior journalist in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Mumbai unit of National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Bhima Koregaon case has summoned revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao’s son-laws K. Satyanarayana and KV Kurmanath, both from Hyderabad, to appear before the agency in Mumbai.

While Satyanarayana is the professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Kurmanath is a senior journalist in Hyderabad. The probe agency summoned both Satyanarayana and Kurmanath as witnesses under Sections 160 and 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

“I wish to share the distressing news that the NIA summoned my co-brother Kurnamath and me to appear before it as a witness,” said Satyanarayana.

“My flat was raided by the Pune police in August 2018 under the pretext of collecting evidence against my father-in-law Rao. I stated then that I was in no way connected to the Bhima Koregaon case,” he said.

“The fact of Varavara Rao being my father-in-law was used to raid my house and cause mental agony,” he said.

“The NIA notice adds to our family distress at a time when Varavara Rao’s heath condition is not very good and the pandemic is fast spreading in Mumbai. I was summoned to Mumbai in these terrible times,” he said.

Varavara Rao was arrested in 2018.

