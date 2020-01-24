Bhima Koregoan case was a conspiracy, says Maharashtra Minister

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday said that there was a conspiracy behind the Bhima Koregoan case.

“We all want the truth to come out. I was among those who had raised this issue first that Bhima Koregaon case is a conspiracy,” said Awhad at a press conference here on Friday.

His statement came a day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that the previous Devendra Fadnavis led government in Maharashtra misused state machinery to tap the phones of the opposition leaders, and an inquiry has been ordered in this regard.

In January last year, violence erupted at an event to mark the 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured including 10 policemen in Pune.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.