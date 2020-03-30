Bhongir Collector asks officials to gear up to launch paddy procurement

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Monday instructed the officials of departments concerned to gear up launch procurement of paddy produced by the farmers in yasangi season from April 7.

Interacting with the mandal level officials of agriculture, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), marketing departments, Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) through video conference from the district Collectorate, the collector said that paddy procurement centres should be set up at all villages to purchase paddy produced by the farmers in the yasangi crop season.

She underlined the need to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the crops produced by the farmers through paddy procurement centres. But, market yards would not be opened in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All the paddy should purchased from the farmers through PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres and social distancing should also be ensured at them, she added.

She suggested tokens would be issued to the farmers at the time of harvesting of crop and farmers should also asked to come to the paddy procurement centres to sell their paddy as per serial number of the token to avoid crowding. The help of local youth should be taken for loading of the purchased paddy into the vehicles such as tractors and lorries.

She underlined the need to take up special measures to see the situation prevailed due to COVID-19 pandemic should not become hurdle for procurement of paddy from the farmers. She instructed the officials to work to build confidence in the farmers that all the paddy produced by them would be purchased by the state government.

The district authorities should gear up to launch paddy procurement through IKP and PACS paddy procurement centres from April 7.

Additional district collector Ramesh, District Rural Development Officer Upender Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Krishna Reddy and District Civil Supplies Officer Venkat Reddy were also attended the video conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .