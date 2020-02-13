Bhongir Commissioner convicted of graft, dismissed

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government dismissed former Bhongir Municipality Commissioner Lavoori Baloji Naik from service following his conviction by the special court for ACB cases.

The court sentenced Naik to two years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Naik in October 2010 at his residence in Ramanthapur when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 as reward from the complainant, Chunchu Shiva Kumar, of Ramanthapur.

Naik accepted the bribe through his private driver, D Lalu, for issuing a cheque pertaining to the payment of bills for supplying electrical material to the municipality by Shiva Kumar and for clearing pending bills for early payments.

