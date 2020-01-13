Bhongir: Festival rush hits toll plazas on National Highway-65

By | Published: 12:36 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vehicles jammed for nearly half-a-kilometer at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on National Highway-65 in the morning hours of Sunday and the traffic congestion at the toll gate was eased after 10 am. However, the vehicular traffic was not much when compared to Saturday.

To ensure the fast movement of the vehicles, the staff of toll plaza were collecting toll fee from the vehicles using hand held machines. The movement of the vehicles was at snail’s pace in the FASTag lanes at the toll plaza. Out of 16 counters at the toll gate, nine counters were allocated for the vehicles which were going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad side. Among them, five counters were allocated for FASTag while the remaining four counters for non-FASTag vehicles.

After 10 am, the traffic flow at the toll plaza came down and no traffic jam was reported at Korlaphad toll plaza and Madgulapally toll plaza in Nalgonda district on the day.

