Bhongir MP asks toll gate exemption for home-bound festive traffic

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Bhongir Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy spoke with State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday and urged him to see that toll tax collection is exempted at toll gates located in the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment. The MP also sought the interference of the Chief Minister in lifting the collection of toll for free flow of traffic on the highway.

Bringing the problems faced by the home-bound traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to the notice of the minister, he said that hundreds of vehicles are stranded for hours waiting to pay the toll tax, particularly at the Panthangi and Korlapahad toll gates under Bhongir Loksabha segment .The MP said that the government must take initiative immediately so that the people can reach their homes in time and enjoy the festival with their loved ones.

