Bhongir murder case cracked: Cops arrest wife with paramour

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Rajapet police cracked the murder case of Kolluri Naresh at Dudi Venkatapuram village and arrested his wife and her paramour on Saturday. The arrested were Kollu Bhagya Lakshmi, wife of the victim, and her paramour Vangapally Ilaiah.

Revealing the details of the case at a media conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, Narayana Reddy said that Bhagya Lakshmi with the help of her paramour Ilaiah set her husband Naresh ablaze at her parent’s house at Venkatapuram on the night of December 9 and tried to project it as suicide. Based on the complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, police filed a case and took up the investigation. During the inquiry, Bhagya Lakshmi confessed to the crime.

Naresh, who was a native of Motakondur, got married to Bhagya Lakshmi about 17 years ago and the couple has two children. When Naresh came to know about the extra-marital affair of his wife wife with Ilaiah, a native of Vangapally, confronted her about the same to which she, along with her two children, went to her parent’s house at Dudi Venkatapauram about 15 days ago. On December 8, to bring his wife back to his house along with the children, Naresh went to Dudi Venkatapuram where he was murdered by his wife with help of her paramour according to the plot hatched by the duo, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter