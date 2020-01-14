Bhongir: ‘Thangedu Vanam’ ready to be open for public  

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri model natural forest ‘Thangedu Vanam’ developed by the Forest department in 14 acres at Lakkram near Choutuppal in the district would be thrown open for the public soon.

The Forest department spent nearly Rs 4 crore from the CAMPA funds for developing the park. About 4,000 plants of different varities of maredu, neredu rela, ippa, modugu, rose wood, narepa, maddi, javvi, neem, sreegandham, red sandal thani, jammi, usiri, seethapal, henna bambo and jeedi have been grown up in the natural forest.

Moreover, a butter fly park was also set up in the park in more than one acre land. As it is located adjacent to National Highway No- 65, Thangedu Vanam would be a recreation spot for travellers passing by the route.

