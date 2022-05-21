Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fatalities
Intercaste marriage killing: Begum Bazaar shops close in protest
Monkeypox cases confirmed in 12 countries
Patient charged Rs 3,000 ‘for crying’ during doctor’s appointment in US
Niranjan Reddy counters opposition parties criticism
Sammathame film unit takes part in Green India Challenge
Gulf converting sand into soil whereas rest of the world doing opposite: Sadhguru in Dubai
India records 2,259 new COVID-19 infections, 20 fatalities
Nikhat Zareen’s inspiring journey from Nizamabad to top of the world
Business Upturn posts open letter for ‘King’ Virat Kohli
Leading entrepreneur Avani Shantanu Dixit’s new brand Avanii is taking the market by storm
Technology eases realty transactions
Hyderabad startup to facilitate grocery delivery via drone
Dialysis centre in Bhongir Govt hospital in a month: Harish Rao
Miraculous escape for family as car stalls on edge of well in Karimnagar
Latest News
Inter-caste marriage killing: Cops grill four suspects in Hyderabad
6 mins ago
OU administration comes up with 21 detailed project proposals to regain past glory
16 mins ago
War of words breaks out between Congress, TRS activists in Karimnagar
28 mins ago
India supplies another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
39 mins ago
TSLA to present books to 20 rural libraries on May 22
48 mins ago
Hyderabad
Inter-caste marriage killing: Cops grill four suspects in Hyderabad
OU administration comes up with 21 detailed project proposals to regain past glory
TSLA to present books to 20 rural libraries on May 22
British Airways starts flight services with local cabin crew from Hyderabad to London
Hyderabad traffic police to file charge sheet against those using multi-toned horns
Sammathame film unit takes part in Green India Challenge
Niranjan Reddy counters opposition parties criticism
Intercaste marriage killing: Begum Bazaar shops close in protest
Intercaste marriage killing: Four in custody
Hyderabad startup to facilitate grocery delivery via drone
Attention! Be wary of strangers
Cartoon
Cartoon: March 18, 2022
India
India supplies another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
39 mins ago
BA.4 Omicron variant likely in Chennai teen: TN Minister
1 hour ago
KCR, Kejriwal teaming up for anti Cong opposition front
2 hours ago
Chhattisgarh govt school sets record with 100% board results
2 hours ago
Gulf converting sand into soil whereas rest of the world doing opposite: Sadhguru in Dubai
3 hours ago
India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fatalities
6 hours ago
web stories
What your sign says: 21-05-22
Despite "Make in India" push, four out of five top smartphone brands are Chinese
Explainer: All you need to know about Monkeypox
What your sign says: 20-05-22
What your sign says: 19-05-22
Planning to drink a few pegs and drive in Hyderabad? Be prepared to perform traffic duties
Telangana
War of words breaks out between Congress, TRS activists in Karimnagar
Telangana: 15 people apprehended, 6.35 lakh worth rice seized
Harvester driver electrocuted in Medak district
Car with huge quantity of ganja found at Bhadradri Temple in Kothagudem
Telangana Cong accuses KCR of double standards on addressing farmers’ issues
Nine-year-old boy drowns in well in Suryapet
Editorials
Editorial: Fillip to federal spirit
17 hours ago
Editorial: Go beyond optics
2 days ago
Editorial: Uphold the Constitution
3 days ago
Editorial: Moment of glory
4 days ago
Sports
Sony Sports Network to telecast live broadcast of Roland-Garros 2022 in four Indian languages
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by five wickets to finish second
IPL 2022 Preview: Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in virtual quarter-final
Hyderabad FC to conduct open trials from June 4
Telangana’s Shashank stuns top seed Ojas to clinch men’s tennis title
IPL 2022: Disappointed Jayawardene concedes MI didn’t win crucial moments
Andhra Pradesh
AP woman dies due to truck driver’s inhuman act- for just Rs 200
22 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh’s pavilion at Davos to highlight investment opportunities
1 day ago
Rs 14,634 cr Adani data centre in Vizag gets nod
2 days ago
Vizag railway station is ‘Eat Right Station’ in Andhra Pradesh
2 days ago
Accused in Andhra woman volunteer’s murder commits suicide
2 days ago
Andhra Pradesh: YSRC finalises Rajya Sabha candidates
4 days ago
Rare bird sighted in Andhra Pradesh
5 days ago
Entertainment
Sony Sports Network to telecast live broadcast of Roland-Garros 2022 in four Indian languages
‘F3’ all set for grand release with clean ‘U’ from Censor Board
Dhanush sends legal notice to couple who claimed he is their biological son
Keerthy Suresh’s cute looks in crimson lehenga steal hearts
Zee Theatre plays will now stream on small screen
‘Stop raping us’: Topless woman storms Cannes red carpet to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine
Business
TVS Motor unveils new iQube electric scooter
3 hours ago
Musk opens hardcore litigation department at Tesla to fight lawsuits
5 hours ago
Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
6 hours ago
FreshToHome plans expansion in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
16 hours ago
Gadgets
boAt unveils new affordable smartwatch in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with ‘best 3x zoom camera’
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 edition
After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a
Google to bring Pixel 6a to India after gap of 2 years
Motorola launches mid-range smartphone in India
ViewPoint
Opinion: Grow more foods that feed the hungry
17 hours ago
Opinion: Life within Dark Media
2 days ago
Opinion: Making the most of MSP
3 days ago
Opinion: Towards sustainable greening
3 days ago
Opinion: The path for Prashant Kishor
5 days ago
Opinion: Future of cryptocurrencies
6 days ago
Opinion: Gender and missing data
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Apple had to make tough choices about final design of AR/VR headset: Report
Google to warn users against phishing attacks on Chat
Microsoft tests new Windows 11 feature drop for Insiders
TVS Motor unveils new iQube electric scooter
Twitter opens reverse chronological home timeline to app developers
Instagram users irked with the new update
World
Netherlands confirms first monkeypox case
1 hour ago
‘Stop raping us’: Topless woman storms Cannes red carpet to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Gulf converting sand into soil whereas rest of the world doing opposite: Sadhguru in Dubai
3 hours ago
Patient charged Rs 3,000 ‘for crying’ during doctor’s appointment in US
4 hours ago
