Bhowmick lifts Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Young Mohul Bhowmick hit a fine 89 (253 balls, 9×4, 1×6) to lift Hyderabad to 216 for 9 in 89.2 overs against Punjab on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu cricket league match at NFC grounds on Friday.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad ran into trouble as they were reduced to 18 for 3 in 12.4 overs. T Santosh Goud (5) fell to Abhinav Sharma while skipper Mickil Jaiswal (0) and Shreyas Valal were scalped by Gurwinder Bhullar.

But Bhowmick, along with Buddi Rahul, showed fine temperament and technique to resurrect the Hyderabad innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman Bhowmick, who is rated highly by former Andhra wicketkeeper Prasana Kumar, batted solidly to reach his half century off 142 deliveries. He added 94 runs with Rahul (45) later on put on 47 runs with Chandan Sahani (36).

Bhowmick was, however, unfortunate to miss the century when he was dismissed by Abhinav Sharma. Once Bhowmick was out, Hyderabad lost their way and finally finish at a modest total.

Gurwinder Bhullar was the most successful bowler for Punjab taking 4 for 54.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 216/9 in 89.2 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 89, Buddhi Rahul 45, Chandan Sahani 36; Gurwinder Bhullar 4/54) vs Punjab

