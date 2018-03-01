BHS asks KCR to take action against exam rule violators

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) on Wednesday requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take action against officials who threatened students with criminal actions if they indulge in malpractice during SSC Public Examinations.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, BHS president Achyuta Rao said that statements issued by the officials amounts to violation of rights of the children. He said such that an act would create panic among students and urged the Chief Minister to take necessary action against the officials concerned.