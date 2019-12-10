BHU Muslim professor Feroz Khan quits, to join another faculty

By | Published: 1:47 pm

Varanasi: A month after he joined the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan faculty in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Muslim professor Feroz Khan, has reportedly resigned from the Hindu religious faculty, according to sources.

He submitted his resignation late on Monday night.

Reports said that he is set to join the Sanskrit department in the faculty of arts.

The BHU officials, however, are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

The appointment of the Muslim professor on November 7 in the BHU had created a furore among the students who went on a month-long protest.

Students of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan department opposed the decision of appointment of Feroz Khan as an assistant professor as they were convinced that a non-Hindu teacher cannot teach religious rituals in the Sanskrit faculty.

The Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan department has been a point of contention between the BHU administration and the students for more than a month.

As talks did not resolve the issue, the students resorted to protest questioning Feroz Khan’s appointment and demanding a reversal of the same.