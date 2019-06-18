Bhumi Pednekar all praise for Vicky Kaushal

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, to Toilet – Ek Prem Katha to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Lust Stories, the actor has been standing out for her eclectic choice of subjects. She has made a place in people’s heart with her performances and choosing films that are offbeat and socially relevant.After delivering some phenomenal performances, Bhumi has become the first choice for new-age films with unique storylines. The 29-year-old actor, who will be next seen in debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror movie, Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, is all praise for the Masaan actor.

Speaking about the Sanju star, who has now become an actor to watch out for thanks to his diverse film choices, Bhumi said, “Vicky is one of the most talented actors of today and it’s lovely working with him. It’s a genre that both of us haven’t explored before but I was quite thrilled to experiment with. As an actor, I love to experiment, love to take risks.” Bhumi recalled being bowled over by Vicky’s performance in Masaan the first time she saw it and couldn’t stop gushing about him.

“The first time I saw Masaan, I was blown away by what Vicky had done. I remember going back to him and asking him how did you do this scene, how did you do that scene? He told me that so many bits of Masaan were improvised and so many things him and (director) Neeraj Ghaywan had thought on the spot and I was blown away. He is so talented, so natural, so effortless that I really enjoy watching him on-screen,” she added.Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 15 this year, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.