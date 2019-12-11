Bhumi Pednekar continues to strive for excellence in cinema

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, says she continues to strive for excellence in cinema.

Talking about her box office run, Bhumi said: “I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor feels hugely empowered with her hits and she says it drives her to back her instincts while choosing a film.

“My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward. As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls,” she said. She only wants to chase excellence in cinema.