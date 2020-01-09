Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional after watching ‘Chhapaak’

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share her emotions after attending the screening of ‘Chhapaak’. She posted a picture with the inspiration behind the movie Laxmi Agarwal and wrote, “It took me a few hours to settle after watching #Chhapaak. The film leaves you completely overwhelmed. Thank you for making this. A beautiful and important story, full of courage and hope.”

The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit the theatres on Friday and just a day before Bhumi got all emotional with the narrative. She further wrote, “@meghnagulzar ma’am… What a hard-hitting narrative dealt with sensitivity. From the 1st scene to last its a roller coaster ride of emotions. You can feel her pain, her optimism is contagious, her courage even more…”

Bhumi was also all praise for Deepika’s performance in the movie. “Oh my god @deepikapadukone, best performance till date. So earnest and real. Malti’s smile, the hope in her eyes for justice, her voice everything. You looked beautiful…Kudos to you picking this as your maiden production and empowering women that have survived the heinous crime,” she added.

While she didn’t forget Vikrant Massey either. She expressed that he is a hero, with whom the nation could fall in love with silently.