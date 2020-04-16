Bhumi Pednekar to host chat session on COVID-19 fallout with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar will discuss the importance of staying positive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The chat session will see Bhumi speak to the spiritual leader on the need to focus on mental health during the lockdown, and the social and economic fallout thereafter.

“At times like this, we need to be deeply connected with your inner self, our spiritual side to tide over the difficulties, the anxiousness that we all are facing at various levels. The thought of having a conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose pioneering work with Art of Living is an inspiration to so many, stemmed from the feeling of discussing how we can look at this moment and steer ourselves towards positivity,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi added that mental health is a “huge challenge” during lockdown.

“I will be looking to ask Gurudev to impart his suggestions which I’m sure will be enriching and enlightening for us,” she said.

Bhumi will request Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, to guide people on how to focus on climate justice post the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will also be discussing climate change with Gurudev and understand his point of view on this burning issue and how we will all need to refocus on this post coronavirus. Through our discussion I’m sure I will learn how to be a much more conscious citizen of our nation and I’m hoping many like me will find this session extremely beneficial,” she said.