Bhumika and director Ajay Bhupathi join green challenge

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Bhumika Chawla and film director Ajay Bhupathi joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar and planted saplings.



Accepting the Green India Challenge from director Sampath Nandi, Bhumika Chawla planted a sapling along with her family members. Sharing photographs on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Planted a Gulmohar Tree — thank you @isampathnandi for making me a part of this beautiful chain … I feel happy to be A small part of this initiative. A few years later I hope to sit there in the shade, see the flowers bloom – and let the future generation smile seeing it.”

She further said, “Happy to see this much needed initiative going far and wide. Hope and wish many will find inspiration.”

Meanwhile, RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupati planted a sapling at Kavuri Hills near Madhapur on Saturday after he was nominated for the challenge by actor Subbaraju.

“It’s a great effort from MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar taking up the initiative to improve the green cover. I am doing my bit to spread the message across. I wish we realise the importance of green pastures which serve as lungs to cities,” he said. He further nominated MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, director Siva Nirvana and director Prashanth for green challenge.