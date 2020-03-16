Bhupalpally Collector asks officials to identify works under Rurban Mission

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: District Collector Md Abdul Azeem directed the officials concerned to take steps for identification of works under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) in Nagaram cluster that consists of 19 villages.

Addressing the officials at the district collectorate here on Monday, he asked the officials to accelerate the works that were already taken up.

He said that the government had sanctioned Rs 63.38 crore under the Rurban mission and asked the officials to take measures for the construction of the anganwadi centres, roads, gram panchayat buildings, milk chilling units, community halls, skill development centres and others.

Rurban Mission Project Officer Sindhura, DRDO Sumathi, ZP CEO Shirisha, DFO K Purushotham and others attended the meeting.

