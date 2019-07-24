Bhupalpally Collector’s initiative to solve disputes gets good response

By | Published: 1:28 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: ‘Bhu Pariskara Vedika- Rythu Chenthake Revenue Sibbandi’, an initiative launched by the Collector Dr Vasam Venkateswarlu in the district, is yielding good results as the revenue officials are resolving complaints related to disputed lands (Part-B) by visiting the villages. A total of 1050 petitions related to land disputes were resolved in three days from Monday by conducting the Garm Sabhas in 33 villages in 11 mandals in the district.

The programme was launched on July 22 and will continue till July 27. As a part of the programme, the revenue staff led by respective tahsildhar would visit identified villages along with the petitions filed by the ryots in the ‘Prajavani’ ( Monday grievance) and find out which can be solved immediately and call those ryots and deliver the updated documents. All petitions will be entered to the register of the particular village along with necessary remarks to carry out updations in Dharani and to appraise the fact to the ryot. The team of revenue staff consists of Tahsildar, Naib Tahsildar (DT), Girdawar (RI), VRO concerned, Dharani operator and two additional VROs/VRAs to assist the ryots in giving new petitions duly representing the content of request/petition.

On Wednesday, district Collector Venkateswarlu along with local MLA Gandra Venkataramna Reddy has attended the land dispute redressal programme at Zilla Parishad High School, Zangedu Village, in Bhupalpallly Mandal. Speaking to Telangana Today, the Collector said that he had initiated the programme as several farmers are suffering due to land disputes and they are approaching the Collector through the ‘Prajavani’. According to him, 93 percent of the land records have been updated under the land records updation programme (LURP) taken up by the State government.

“We want to resolve the cases related to the remaining seven percent through the programme ‘Bhu Pariskara Vedika- Rythu Chenthake Revenue Sibbandi’,” he said adding that they are distributing I-B and specimen copy of the pattada passbook to the ryots after resolving the issues then and there itself.

It is said that even the leaders from the Opposition parties are appreciating the Collector’s initiative to resolve the land issues. With the resolution of the disputes, ryots can get the financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu and the family members can claim the insurance, in case of the demise of the ryot.