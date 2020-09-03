Bhupalpally: Dalit agitators stage sit in at Chityal, pelt stones

As the agitators staged a rasta roko in Chityal main road, vehicles on either side stranded for several hours causing much inconvenience to the road users

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Tension prevailed for several hours at Chityal mandal headquarter in the district as activists of Dalit organisations, followers and relatives of Chityal Sarpanch M Rajaiah (52), who died at a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, pelted stones on the house of Vice-Sarpanch Poornachandar Rao holding him and Panchayat Secretary Tirumala responsible for the death of Rajaiah.

As the agitators staged a rasta roko in Chityal main road, vehicles on either side stranded for several hours causing much inconvenience to the road users. A police constable identified as Venu also sustained injuries in the attack when he tried to prevent the agitators from attacking the house of Vice-Sarpanch.

The agitators alleged that both the Vice-Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary had colluded to remove Rajaiah from the Sarpanch post following the directions of some senior political leaders and subjected Rajaiah to mental harassment and finally caused his untimely death. They also demanded that the Vice-Sarpanch be removed from the post and a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be booked against him.

As the police forced them to vacate the road, the agitators again reached the house of Vice-Sarpanch and staged a sit-in in front of his house demanding action on him.

According to the latest reports reached here, the agitation is going on. Rajaiah, a dalit leader, also worked as a scribe for several vernacular newspapers for more than a decade and enjoyed good support in the public. He was also running a private degree college at Chityal. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Police in large numbers were deployed at the village to avoid the untoward incidents.

