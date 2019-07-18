Bhupalpally, Narsampet municipalities get Rs 15 cr each

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Warangal: The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) on Thursday issued orders of sanctioning Rs 15 crore loan each to Bhupalpally municipality in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Narsamept municipality in Warangal Rural district from Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

Principal Secretary of MAUD Arvind Kumar issued the orders to this effect. It may be recalled that Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had recently conducted reviews with the officials of both the municipalities and promised to see that they get the funds soon. Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudhashan Reddy thanked Dayakar Rao for getting the funds sanctioned for their respective municipalities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter