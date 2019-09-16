Bhupalpally: Night camping facility at Pandavula Gutta soon

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Buoyed by the response to Laknavaram fest, the forest officials have decided to provide night camping facility at Pandavula Gutta in the district.

Located around 50 km away from Warangal in Regonda mandal in the district on the Warangal-Mahadevpur Highway, the hill range derives its name ‘Pandavula Gutta or Pandava Caves’, from the historical paintings found in one of the rock shelters, which the local folk call the story of ‘Mahabharata’. It has been attracting people after trekking and rock climbing was launched in September 2016.

According to officials, nearly 2,000 adventure enthusiasts from different parts of the State and also from other countries have had taken part in events such as rock climbing, rappelling and trekking at the hillocks in the last two years.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Eco-tourism coordinator Kalyanapu Suman said they were planning to introduce night camping facility by the end of this month or in the first week of October. “Fee and other details will be announced soon,” he added.

