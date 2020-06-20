Bhupalpally police seize Rs 10 lakh worth spurious cotton seeds

By | Published: 2:54 pm

Jayashannkar Bhupalpally: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with the Task Force seized Rs 10 lakh worth spurious cotton seeds from a car near Chelpur village in Ghanapuram mandal in the district. The police arrested three persons Karnati Krishna Reddy of Govindinne village of Dorkepadu mandal in Kurnool district, Marri Ranadheer Reddy of Hanamkonda of Warangal Urban district, and Nagireddy Sampath of Gangaram village of Kalva Srirampur mandal in Peddapalli district.

A team led by Special Task Force Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA) Satyam Babu, CCS and Task Force Inspector G Mohan, SIs D Vijay Kumar and Goverdhan conducted vehicle searches at ‘T junction’ at Chelpur and found 70 kgs of fake cotton seeds in a car on Friday.

During the questioning, Krishna Reddy confessed that he had been selling the fake cotton seeds for the last 15 years, and added that he had sold the seeds with the help of Ranadheer Reddy of Hanamkonda in this area of the district. It is said that they used to sell the seeds in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad and Sironcha of Maharastra State. The police have also raided a shed in Balasamudram in Hanamkonda and seized six bags of seeds. The shed belonged to Ranadheer Reddy. Total five quintals of seeds were seized by the police. Ghanpur police have registered a case under different sections of IPC and taken up the investigation. SP Sangaram Singh Patil has appreciated the CCS and Task Force team for nabbing the fake seed selling gang.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .