Bhutan PM reaches Delhi for Modi’s oath ceremony

New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday arrived in Delhi to attend his counterpart Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was received at the airport by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function. Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The bloc’s member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India. President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand’s Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital for attending the ceremony.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be present at the event. Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany and the UK, have also been invited.