Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to clinch US Open title

By | Published: 9:59 am 10:01 am

New York: Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday (local time) became Canada’s first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

With this feat, Andreescu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova.

Russian tennis player Sharapova had earlier become the youngest at 2006 US Open.

The 19-year-old Andreescu recorded an easy win in the first set as she displayed an aggressive display of tennis on the court and she did not allow American tennis player Serena to get any momentum. Andreescu wrapped up the first set 6-3.

The second set was a closely fought affair as both Serena and Andreescu went back and forth, but the Canadian was able to hold her own and she ended up winning the second set 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

With this loss, Serena lost her second US Open final in a row. She was defeated at the 2018 US Open final by Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

But that match is remembered for her on-court spat with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Serena was looking to win her 24th major title, but she was able to achieve the feat.