Bibinagar patrol cops stop man from ending life on railway track

By | Published: 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: The prompt response of the Bibinagar mobile patrol staff saved the life of a man, who allegedly attempted to die by suicide on the railway tracks here on Thursday morning.

Around 9 am, the patrol mobile staff received an alert from Dial 100 about a man on the railway track on the outskirts of Bibinagar. Patrol mobile staff D.Murali, a police constable, and driver Mallesh then rushed to the spot on the railway track and rescued the person.

On enquiry, the man, K.Ramesh (50), a bus driver working for a private engineering college from Pochampally mandal, said he was depressed over the love marriage of his daughter and wanted to end his life. Ramesh was shifted to the Bibinagar police station, where he was counselled and handed over to his family members.

