Bicycle thefts on the rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After costly cars and motorbikes, thieves in the city are now targeting the poor man’s bicycle.

In the last few months, according to the police, the city is witnessing an increase in the theft of bicycles from various localities. Bicycles kept in front of houses, markets, educational institutions, places of worship and hotels were stolen. Police officials attribute the sudden increase in the theft of bicycles to the rising prices of the cycle.

Mohammed Saleemuddin of Falaknuma said that he had kept his bicycle outside a vegetable market a month ago when thieves took it away. “I went to the police station and informed them about the theft. It was not of much help as they take it as a trivial issue,” he complains.

In a more recent incident, a bicycle was stolen from the Azampura area in Chaderghat on Saturday. The police, who checked footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, found that a teenaged boy had stolen the bicycle. Efforts are on to identify and nab him.

“Tracing bicycles is a tough task as the offenders are mostly those who are not on police records. They are petty thieves who just make the most of a chance and steal the cycles. Moreover, unlike motorcycles and bikes, cycles do not have any registration details, making it tough to identify the stolen property,” said a Detective Inspector working in the South Zone of Hyderabad.

In most of the cases of bicycle theft cracked by the police, it was noticed that the offenders were teenagers or small time offenders like auto-rickshaw drivers or rag-pickers.

In August, Chandrayangutta police caught two offenders who were involved in seven cases of theft of bicycles reported in the police station area. The police recovered six bicycles from them.

MA Rasheed, Additional DCP (Falaknuma) said the duo were stealing bicycles parked near mosques, markets and hotels during the daytime. “The gang later sold the bicycles to different persons at throwaway prices or dismantled and sold them as parts,” he said.

Last year, Charminar police caught two auto drivers and recovered 14 bicycles worth Rs 51,000 from them.

With most bicycles now priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, with the cost of high end ones running into a few lakhs as well, thieves know what they are after. Thefts of high end bicycles, so far, have not been that frequent, with the thieves looking for easier grabs.

