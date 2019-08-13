Bicycles on cards for girl students of Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Several students, particularly girls, from government and local body schools would soon pedal their way to schools with several corporates, industries and organisations pitching in to offer bicycles to them.

The development came after the Directorate of School Education launched a corporate social responsibility online portal for supporting the development of government schools. The donations received through the portal would be used towards developing infrastructure, laboratories, toilets and drinking water facilities at schools.

A senior official of the directorate said several organisations had come forward to provide bicycles for girl students studying in government schools under the CSR.

“There is a huge demand for bicycles among students and we are ascertaining the requirement. The donors can either purchase bicycles as per design and quality prescribed by the directorate or donate money for the same. If bicycles are given, it might help in increasing the attendance of students,” an official said.

The donations are open in 18 areas. Among them is boy’s toilet, which is required in 4,932 government schools. Likewise, there is requirement for 2,427 girl’s toilets in 2,427 schools across the State.

Apart from toilets, the directorate is seeking donations for providing water connection or three-phase power supply to 24,730 schools, including government, local body and aided ones.

The new initiative has evoked a good response from NRIs, who were willing to either adopt a government school or improve facilities.

“So far, there has been a good response from industries and NRIs. The donor website is being changed as per the requirements of the NRIs, including adding their country code for registration. Every day either through emails or telephone, enquiries are coming in about donations. Any amount is accepted and also any offer from those willing to provide logistics and infrastructure is being welcomed,” the senior official said.

Meanwhile, the directorate has decided to hold a meeting with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hyderabad chapter, under the chairmanship of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy seeking support for the initiative.

“The department has sought the Minister’s appointment to fix the meeting. Already, CII members have evinced their interest in contributing to the development of government schools,” the official said.

Interested industries, corporates, organisations and individuals can donate through https://csredu.telangana.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter