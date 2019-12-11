Bicycles given away to 388 girl students in Gadwal

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Jogulmba Gadwal: Kaveri Seeds, in collaboration with the District Administration, donated 388 bicycles to all girls studying in class VIII and IX in Government High Schools across Gadwal town on Wednesday. The event also marked the first anniversary of Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy as a legislator.

All the bicycles were pink in colour, with baskets to carry stuff located in front of the handle. They were handed over to 388 girls studying in town’s government educational institutions at a ceremony held in Gadwal Town’s Indoor Stadium on Wednesday evening.Krishna Mohan Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter