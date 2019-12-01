Bid to rape techie in Bachupally

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: A person tried to rape a software engineer at her house in Bachupally on Saturday. The youth identified as Jayal Chand came in contact with the techie through a matrimonial website for a marriage proposal for her elder sister. He was meeting them since the last 10 days and they even went to watch a movie recently.

On Saturday, when there was no one in the house, he allegedly tried to violate the techie after which she became unconscious. Chand later escaped from the house. On seeing her in an unconscious state, her neighbours rushed to her rescue and rushed her to Gandhi Hospital. Madhapur Additional DCP M. Venkateshwarlu confirmed that Chand had tried to violate her and efforts were on to collect more details from the victim.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.