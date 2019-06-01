Srikanth Karri has been a photography services provider as a professional for 2 years specialising in portraiture, lifestyle, portfolios, pet, corporate headshots, product photography etc. He also mentors budding photographers and is currently associated with ZICA, SR Nagar, as a faculty of digital photography.
Metamorphosis of a city
This is a City Scape captured at Khajaguda Hills at dusk during monsoons a couple of years ago, when his friend Bobz Chaudhari took him to this place. “When I saw how the once rocky terrains have been transformed into bustling business centres, I wanted to make a time capsule of the metamorphosis of a city which was famous for its rich heritage and relaxed demeanour,” he says.
Technical details
Camera: Canon 550D
Shutter: 30secs
Aperture/F: 16
ISO: 100
Bidding adieu
This is the landscape of Ameenpur Lake. It is a manmade lake constructed 300 years ago. This lake is surrounded by a vast catchment area and the terrain comprises rocky formations with dense vegetation creating a green zone for the residents surrounding the lake which is a mix of rural and urban populace. This place is a birding hotspot for many bird photographers in the city.
He chose a sunset period to shoot as if the sun was bidding adieu to this beautiful scape.
Camera: Fujifilm XT2
Lens: Fujinon XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS @10mm.
Shutter: 1/1,000 sec
Aperture/F: 4
ISO: 200