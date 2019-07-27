Bidding adieu to the power corridors

By | Published: 9:22 pm

In the diplomatic core, an assignment is known one or two years in advance, but what was sort of a last-minute assignment for US Consul General Katherine Hadda turned into a two-year-nine-month-long journey that became unforgettable. “I consider it one of the most happiest and unplanned things in my life. We felt very much at home, much of that is because of the great partnerships we have had with people in Telangana,” says Katherine Hadda who will be retiring as a diplomat after this stint.

“I can’t think of a better place to close out my career,” adds Katherine whose career has been peppered with varied cultural experiences during her stays as a diplomat in countries like Afghanistan, China, Taiwan, the UK and New Zealand to name a few. Hyderabad, however, holds a special place in her heart. “I will miss the people the most, who I have met through work and socially. They are very hospitable and open their hearts to you. I feel very lucky,” says Katherine who is an avid social media user.

A keen proponent of handlooms, she is one of the rare Consul Generals to have sported the six yards on many occasions, while also incorporating it in her western ensembles. It’s not uncommon to see her sporting an ikat or Pochampally stole during her official engagements. It’s an interest she picked up from her friend, TRS Working President KTR, who introduced her to handlooms and the weavers who crafted them. She takes back a suitcase full of saris, stoles, cookbooks of Telangana and Andhra cuisine and a whole lot of memories from the city.

What would you describe as the defining moments of your stint?

It would be helping develop the economic relations between this part of India and the US. Typically, a US foreign mission will help companies facing problems with local markets. In my two years, I have seen only two requests for help. People like investing and ease of doing business here. Global Entrepreneurship Summit was a huge highlight, especially the partnership between us and the Telangana government. We have been helped by people like Dr Sunita Krishnan of Prajwala, MyChoice Foundation and PSAs educating people about trafficking. Through the grant allotted to Telangana police department, we developed manuals which allowed them to work with victims of trafficking, to help bring offenders to book. It’s part of their official training now.

As a women working in the highest echelons of the US government, how challenging has it been?

When I started working three decades ago, almost all the decision-makers were men and, now, we have already seen three female Secretaries of State. All those things effect changes throughout an organisation. A lot of times, women are afraid to take risks in a career because they are afraid of failure, more perhaps than men. It’s not to say that men don’t experience failure. But, I think once a woman learns to take that risk, it opens up many possibilities.

You have met many Telugu movie stars, did you get a chance to watch any of their films?

Unfortunately, the language barrier didn’t allow me to watch many Telugu films. I would suggest adding English subtitles so they can be appreciated by a wider audience. A film like Baahubali did very well in the US among non-Telugus because of it. I also find the stars to be very down-to-earth despite the popularity they enjoy. I like Mahesh Babu and Rana Daagubati’s work.

After Hyderabad, what is going to keep you busy?

I would be going to Washington and exploring opportunities yet undefined.