BIE asked to make answer sheets available

By | Our Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:22 pm

The same bench directed the Board of Intermediate Education to keep available all the answer sheets of candidates who committed suicide. Intermediate students from across the State had filed a PIL alleging negligence by the Board in evaluating and publishing the exam results. As per the direction of the court, the Board submitted a report on reverification and recounting. The counsel appearing for the petitioners contended that till today, reverification and recounting of around 8,000 candidates were pending. The Board submitted that Anamika, who committed suicide, cleared three papers and all the 26 candidates who committed suicide failed to clear all subjects. The bench directed all parties to file fresh affidavits and adjourned the matter to Monday.

Nothing illegal in govt support to fish prasadam: Bench

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday refused to interdict any State infrastructure support for the distribution of ‘fish prasadam’ by the Bathini family. Balala Hakkula Sangam had earlier moved the court complaining that the government was providing infrastructural support, including payment of rent, supply of water, power and traffic regulation. The petitioner pointed out that studies by NIMS did not find any positive evidence of a ‘fish prasadam’ curing ailments like asthma. The bench pointed out that there was nothing illegal in the government providing infrastructural support when huge crowds attend the event.

MLC’s plea against disqualification

The same bench dealt with the case pertaining to disqualification of Bhupathi Reddy, Member of Legislative Council, Telangana. The petitioner had filed a writ plea challenging the decision of Legislative Council Chairman in disqualifying him. The counsel for the Legislative Council Chairman argued that the petitioner had attempted to make defections from TRS to the Congress. The bench observed that it was the reasoning of the Chairman that was being challenged and the petitioner must come forward with appropriate evidence. The petitioner then proceeded to submit both written and electronic evidence. The bench adjourned the matter.